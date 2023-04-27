Brazos County Jail Population Is The Highest Since 2018

For the first time in more than four years, the population at the Brazos County jail is over 700.

Sheriff Wayne Dicky told county commissioners Tuesday during his weekly report that the population was 701.

The sheriff also told commissioners that the number of inmates traditionally increases during the summer.

Dicky told WTAW News that the average daily population between July and December of 2018 was 708.

Click below for comments from Wayne Dicky during the April 25, 2023 Brazos County commission meeting.