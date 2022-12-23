Brazos County Jail Inmate Population Is At A Four Year High

Brazos County commissioners the last two weeks observed what they thought were high population numbers at the jail.

That was an accurate observation, according to the sheriff’s office chief deputy for corrections Kevin Stuart.

Stuart told commissioners December 13 that the uncharacteristic increase for this time of year was happening around the state.

The number fell from 688 on December 13 to 633 on December 20. Sheriff Wayne Dicky told commissioners he would take a decrease of a few more.

Stuart told WTAW News that the inmate population has not been this high for four years.

Capacity at the Brazos County jail is almost 1,100.

