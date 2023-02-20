Brazos County Jail Inmate Is Arrested On An Escape Charge Two Days After Being Booked On An Armed Robbery Charge

February 20, 2023 Bill Oliver
Photo of Jontae Webber from https://jailsearch.brazoscountytx.gov/JailSearch/default.aspx
A Bryan man who went to jail February 13 on a charge of an armed robbery at a College Station convenience store is accused of attempting an escape two days later at a local hospital.

The Brazos County sheriff’s office arrest report states that 26 year old Jontae Webber ran out of a restroom as a detention officer was reattaching a wrist restraint.

Webber, whose leg restraints were taken off to use the restroom, got 15 feet before a male nurse put him on the ground.

Two Bryan police officers assisted the detention officer in securing the restraints and placing Webber in a wheelchair before he was returned to the jail.

Webber remains held as of February 20 in lieu of bonds on all charges totaling $28,000 dollars.