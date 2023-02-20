Brazos County Jail Inmate Is Arrested On An Escape Charge Two Days After Being Booked On An Armed Robbery Charge

A Bryan man who went to jail February 13 on a charge of an armed robbery at a College Station convenience store is accused of attempting an escape two days later at a local hospital.

The Brazos County sheriff’s office arrest report states that 26 year old Jontae Webber ran out of a restroom as a detention officer was reattaching a wrist restraint.

Webber, whose leg restraints were taken off to use the restroom, got 15 feet before a male nurse put him on the ground.

Two Bryan police officers assisted the detention officer in securing the restraints and placing Webber in a wheelchair before he was returned to the jail.

Webber remains held as of February 20 in lieu of bonds on all charges totaling $28,000 dollars.