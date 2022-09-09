Brazos County Jail Inmate Held Without Bond After An Attempted Escape From A Hospital

A Brazos County jail inmate from east Texas who attempted to escape from a hospital Thursday afternoon is held without bond.

A news release from the sheriff’s office stated that a deputy suffered a minor injury while pursuing 18 year old Andrew James Jones of Corrigan Texas.

A good samaritan, as described in the news release, assisted in capturing Jones on hospital property. The sheriff’s office thanked the citizen and the Bryan police department for their assistance.

Jones was arrested Wednesday for evading deputies twice, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and possessing a gun as a convicted felon.