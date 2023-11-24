Brazos County Jail Administrator Says Corrections Have Been Made To Address Non-Compliance Issues From A State Agency

Administrators at the Brazos County jail for the second consecutive year are addressing a non compliance notice from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards (TCJS).

Chief deputy for corrections Kevin Stuart says they are again in compliance.

Click HERE to read and download the notice of non compliance from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards website.

According to the August 7, 2023 notice of non compliance, TCJS first issued a notice following an inspection on August 11, 2022. That notice was for exceeding the 15 minute observation checks on restraint logs. TCJS received a plan of action on August 16, 2022, stating that a paper check sheet would be used on all restraint chair logs. The Brazos County jail was placed back in compliance August 31, 2022 following another TCJS inspection.

TCJS issued another issue of non compliance following an inspection on August 7, 2023, after it was determined that the jail continued to have issues with exceeding the 15 minute observation checks on restraint logs. TCJS found 181 total entries with four errors for an error rate of 2.2 percent. Additionally, TCJS discovered the jail was not following their corrective action plan by conducting paper check restraint logs. Two out of the seven restraint chair logs were not documented on paper check sheets.

Click below for comments from Kevin Stuart, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

