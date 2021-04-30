Brazos County Investigating A Nearly $3,000 Dollar Theft From The Treasurer’s Office

Brazos County commissioners this month reimbursed the county treasurer’s office for nearly $3,000 dollars that was stolen, and take official action that the county treasurer was not responsible for the theft.

Brazos County’s general counsel, Bruce Erratt, says the sheriff’s office is investigating the one time theft that did not involve any county employees.

How the money was stolen and who may be responsible have not been disclosed.

Commissioners unanimously reimbursed the $2,889.03 that was stolen through the county’s contingency fund.

