Brazos County Health District Says The CDC’s Pandemic Risk Website Uses Outdated Information

The Brazos County health district says a Centers for Disease Control (CDC) website measuring a county’s pandemic risk uses outdated information.

BCHD spokeswoman Mary Parrish says using CDC’s formula, Brazos County on Monday had a low pandemic risk.

The CDC website on Monday and Tuesday reported Brazos County had a high pandemic risk.

Parrish said since February 24, the date the CDC used in measuring Brazos County’s risk, there has been a decrease in active and probable cases and there are fewer pandemic hospitalizations and a lower hospitalization rate.

Parrish says the most current and accurate pandemic information comes from the county and state websites.

The CDC says a low risk county means residents should get tested if you have symptoms and stay up to date with pandemic vaccines.

