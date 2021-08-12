Brazos County Health District Reports A Third Round Of Mosquitoes Testing Positive For West Nile Virus

For the third time this summer, the Brazos County health district announces finding mosquitoes that have tested positive for west nile virus.

The health district has not reported any west nile infections in people.

Three mosquitoes tested positive in the College Station zip code of 77845.

The health district says they consider all of Brazos County positive for west nile.

Additional information from the Brazos County health district:

All Brazos County residents are urged to use the 4D’s to reduce exposure to mosquitoes:

• DEET All day, Every Day: Whenever outside, use insect repellents that have the active ingredient DEET or other EPA-registered repellents and always follow label instructions.

• Dress: Wear long, loose, and light-colored clothing outside.

• Drain: Drain or treat all standing water in and around your home or workplace where mosquitoes could lay eggs.

• All Day long: Day, Dusk, and Dawn – Limit your time outdoors, mosquitoes are active any time day or night.

West Nile Virus is transmitted through the bite of infected mosquitoes. Most people exposed to the virus do not get sick, but about 20% develop symptoms like headache, fever, body aches, joint pains, nausea, and fatigue. In a very small portion, less than one percent, the virus affects the nervous system, leading to a more serious illness that can cause neck stiffness, disorientation, tremors, convulsions, paralysis, and even death.

There are no medications to treat, or vaccines to prevent West Nile virus infection. In the last 10 years, Texas has reported more than 3,300 cases of West Nile disease, including 172 deaths according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.