Brazos County Health District Receives Shipment Of New COVID Vaccine

The Brazos County health district has announced receiving their first supply of the new COVID vaccine that also targets the newer omicron variant.

Those boosters are available for those 18 and older during the health district’s normal pandemic vaccination hours. And patients can receive that booster and their flu shot at the same time.

WTAW News also asked about the status of the health district’s request for monkeypox vaccines. A spokeswoman says monkeypox vaccines are available for those by appointment only and only for those who qualify.

News release from the Brazos County health district:

The Brazos County Health District received 100 doses of the Moderna bivalent COVID-19 booster.

Bivalent boosters are available at the Health District (201 N. Texas Ave. Bryan, TX 77803) for adults 18 and older during normal COVID-19 vaccination clinic hours, Monday through Friday 8:30 to 11:30 am and 1:30 to 4:00 pm.

According to the FDA, the updated bivalent boosters target the original version of COVID-19 as well as the newer omicron variant.

COVID-19 vaccines are the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19.