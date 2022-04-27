While the Brazos County health district has spent more than two years dealing with the pandemic, the agency has also been leading a 25 member committee of public and private organizations developing a report to promote more physical activity by county residents.

Two health district employees presented the 37 page “Active Living Plan” document at this week’s county commission meeting.

After introductory comments from Mary Parrish, Dayna Gaytan fielded questions from commissioner Irma Cauley about how the committee’s recommendations for county residents to increase physical activity would be implemented.

Information from the report includes 90 percent of Brazos County’s population having access to exercise opportunities.

But almost 20 percent of adults are physically inactive and almost 30 percent of adults are obese.

Click HERE to read and download the health district’s “Active Life Report” that was presented during the April 26, 2022 Brazos County commission meeting.

Click below to hear the health district presentation and questions from county commissioner Irma Cauley.

Listen to “Brazos County health district presents its "Active Living Plan" to county commissioners” on Spreaker.