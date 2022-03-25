Brazos County Grand Jury Issues Murder Indictment Involving The Death Of A College Station Woman In July 2021

A College Station man is charged with murdering a College Station woman last July.

20 year old Tarod London was indicted by a Brazos County grand jury for shooting 18 year old Roshinah Tompkins.

The district attorney’s office could not offer additional information because a direct indictment was issued.

According to College Station police arrest reports, London said they were fighting and tussling over his A-R 15 rifle when one shot was fired.

London said instead of seeking medical attention, he drove home, carried Tompkins into his apartment, attempted C-P-R, then left without her and drove to a family member’s home out of town.

The arrest reports also stated CSPD had responded to prior domestic calls involving London and Tompkins.

London has been in jail since he was arrested the day after the shooting on charges of moving Tompkins body and pouring liquid soap on blood outside his apartment.

Bonds on the murder and related charges total $700,000 dollars.