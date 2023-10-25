Brazos County Grand Jury Indicts A Grimes County Man On Multiple Charges Involving The Same Victim

A Grimes County man is accused of multiple crimes against a woman in Brazos County between January and April of this year.

Direct indictments from a Brazos County grand jury charge 28 year old Alexander Joiner of Bedias with aggravated kidnapping, forcing and promoting prostitution, and continuous violence against a family member.

The indictments, which were issued last Thursday (October 19), say Joiner forced the woman to commit prostitution by striking her, threatening to strike her, and threatening to sell her.

Joiner has been in jail since July 28th following his arrest by Bryan police for giving a false name.

He is also being held for Young County, which is between Wichita Falls and Fort Worth, on a charge of failing to register as a sex offender.

Bonds on the charges from the grand jury indictments totals $405,000 dollars.