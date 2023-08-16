Brazos County Gets A Fourth District Judge

A fourth district court for Brazos County was created during the regular session of the Texas legislature.

On Wednesday, the governor named the district judge for the new 472nd district court.

George Jerrell Wise has been the presiding judge of Bryan’s municipal court since 2021.

The governor’s appointment starts September 1 and will continue through December 31st of next year.

That means the position will be part of the 2024 election.

House Bill 3474, which included the creation of the 472nd district court, was supported by Brazos County state representatives John Raney and Kyle Kacal and senator Charles Schwertner.