Brazos County commissioners were introduced during this week’s meeting to the new extension office agriculture and natural resources agent.

Chadd Caperton has been an agent in Madison County the last seven years and before that was an agent in Jasper County.

Agrilife extension district director Eric Zimmerman told commissioners that Caperton starts November 8, taking over for Dusty Tittle who recently retired.

Click below for comments from the October 19, 2021 Brazos County commission meeting: