Brazos County Elections Office Discovers Voters On One Street Were Assigned To The Wrong School District

Brazos County’s elections administrator discovers that residents living on one particular street who were supposed to vote in College Station ISD, were instead assigned to Navasota ISD.

Trudy Hancock says three people who participated in early voting were contacted and informed how to vote in the CSISD bond and school board elections.

Hancock says once the mistake was found, the corrections were made quickly in the elections computer software system. She says when others who live on that street vote, they will have the correct ballot.

As of October 31, early voting has generated 4,505 of Brazos County’s 127,450 registered voters, which is a turnout of 3.5 percent.

Early voting in Brazos County continues through Friday, November 3, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at five voting centers.

