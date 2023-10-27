Brazos County Early Voting Turnout About 1.5% Of Those Registered

Through the first four days of early voting in Brazos County, turnout has been about 1.5 percent of the 127,450 registered voters.

Elections administrator Trudy Hancock says through Thursday (October 26), 1,088 of the 1,937 voters went to the College Station Utilities training center.

318 have voted at the elections office, 299 at Arena Hall, 136 at the memorial student center…which was restored as an early voting location following multiple requests from Texas A&M students…and 96 at Galilee Baptist Church.

Early voting in Brazos County continues Friday (October 27) until 5 p.m., Saturday (October 28) from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., Sunday (October 29) from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., and Monday through Friday (October 30-November 3) from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

