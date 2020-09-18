Brazos County District Court Trial That Started Three Weeks Ago Finished On Thursday

For the fourth time, a College Station man is headed to a state prison or a state jail.

A Brazos County district court jury convicted 46 year old Teron Pratt of two vehicle burglaries with prior convictions.

Then the jury sentenced Pratt to a maximum ten years in prison. He had asked for the minimum punishment of one year.

While the verdict was announced on Thursday, the jury reached the decision three weeks ago.

The jury was deliberating when the trial judge was told Pratt was infected with coronavirus.

The judge says Pratt was unaware he had tested positive.

Pratt had tested negative before returning to the courthouse on Thursday.

Pratt has been in jail since January of last year, following his arrest by College Station police.

According to online records, this will be his Pratt’s second trip to prison…which follows two sentences involving state jail time.