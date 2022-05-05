Brazos County District Court Sentences For Hit & Run Aggravated Assault With A Vehicle And Family Violence Assault

Last December, a College Station man admitted to causing a hit and run crash while driving drunk…then driving away with the victim on the hood of his car. Wednesday in Brazos County district court, 53 year old Andrew Bush was sentenced to one year for his second DWI, 180 days for causing the crash, and 90 days for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to court documents, when Bush entered his plea, the punishment for the assault was between two and 20 years. Online records show Bush had been out of jail on bond since shortly after his arrest following the crash in November 2018 at Briarcrest and the freeway. According to the Bryan police arrest report, the victim rode on the car hood at speeds of up to 50 miles per hour before the car stopped, which allowed the victim to jump off. The car struck another vehicle before it was boxed in by other motorists at Boonville and Copperfield.

A Bryan man who violated conditions of probation from a family violence assault incident that took place five years ago is headed to prison. 40 year old Derek Ryan Anderson entered a plea agreement with the Brazos County district attorney’s office that imposes a two year sentence with credit for time served. According to court records, Anderson failed to report or altered drug and/or alcohol tests 52 times and failed to complete a battering intervention and prevention program. This is after probation was extended in November 2020 for prior violations.