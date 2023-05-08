Brazos County District Court Plea Agreements Reached in Criminal Cases With Four Local Men

A Brazos County district court jury trial was cancelled last week after a Caldwell man admitted to injuring a two year old child and violating a protection order twice two years ago and jumping bail and failing to make a court appearance last year. According to the district attorney’s office, 31 year old Terry Guyton Jr. is headed to prison for the third time. Guyton was sentenced to 25 years for violating the protection order. A 15 year sentence for injuring the child will be served at the same time. Both follows convictions for burglary of a habitation in 2010 and possessing a controlled substance in 2016.

A 45 year old Bryan man’s 42nd trip to the Brazos County jail in 27 years is to await his fifth trip to a state prison to serve time for drug crimes. Online records show Anthony Dove was booked May 1, almost a month after reaching a plea agreement with the district attorney’s office where he admitted to three counts of possessing a controlled substance, possessing marijuana, and evading arrest. Dove was sentenced to a total of 15 years for crimes that took place in 2021. And Dove is being held on a state parole violation from a prior conviction.

The 17th time a 43 year old Bryan man is booked in the Brazos County jail in 26 years, it follows an appearance in Brazos County district court where he entered guilty pleas in six criminal cases. Marshall Taylor Jr. was sentenced to eight years after admitting to a family violence assault in 2019 and weapons and drug charges last year. Taylor also pleaded guilty in four misdemeanor cases between 2017 and 2022 involving family violence assault causing bodily injury, a DWI with one prior conviction, evading arrest, and weapons and drug charges.

A Bryan man admits to threatening to kill a woman and violating a protection order in College Station on New Year’s Eve in 2021. Brazos County district court records show there was a plea agreement where 37 year old Billy Parnell was sentenced to ten years in prison.