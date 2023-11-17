Brazos County District Court Plea Agreements Involving Sex Crimes Against Children & Armed Robbery

November 17, 2023 Bill Oliver
Photo of the Brazos County courthouse taken May 3, 2022.
Photo of the Brazos County courthouse taken May 3, 2022.

An Iola man has admitted to sex crimes against children in Brazos County that took place more than a decade ago. 47 year old Nathaniel Mora was indicted by a Brazos County grand jury last month. A spokeswoman at the district attorney’s office tells WTAW News that the victims agreed with a plea agreement that includes a 15 year prison sentence. lifetime protection orders for the victims, and requiring Mora to register as a sex offender. Court records show the sexual contact with underage girls took place on New Year’s Day in 2008, 2011, and 2012.

A fourth man has admitted to participating in an armed robbery at a College Station apartment in June of 2019. 23 year old Julius Bell of Bryan was sentenced Thursday (November 16) to eight years as part of a plea agreement with the district attorney’s office. In June, 24 year old Ulyesses Dunn of Caldwell entered a plea agreement that had a ten year prison sentence. And before that, two men from Beaumont pleaded guilty and were sentenced to five and 20 years.

Photos of (L-R) Nathaniel Mora, Julius Bell, and Ulyesses Dunn from https://jailsearch.brazoscountytx.gov/JailSearch/default.aspx
Photos of (L-R) Nathaniel Mora, Julius Bell, and Ulyesses Dunn from https://jailsearch.brazoscountytx.gov/JailSearch/default.aspx