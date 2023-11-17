Brazos County District Court Plea Agreements Involving Sex Crimes Against Children & Armed Robbery

An Iola man has admitted to sex crimes against children in Brazos County that took place more than a decade ago. 47 year old Nathaniel Mora was indicted by a Brazos County grand jury last month. A spokeswoman at the district attorney’s office tells WTAW News that the victims agreed with a plea agreement that includes a 15 year prison sentence. lifetime protection orders for the victims, and requiring Mora to register as a sex offender. Court records show the sexual contact with underage girls took place on New Year’s Day in 2008, 2011, and 2012.

A fourth man has admitted to participating in an armed robbery at a College Station apartment in June of 2019. 23 year old Julius Bell of Bryan was sentenced Thursday (November 16) to eight years as part of a plea agreement with the district attorney’s office. In June, 24 year old Ulyesses Dunn of Caldwell entered a plea agreement that had a ten year prison sentence. And before that, two men from Beaumont pleaded guilty and were sentenced to five and 20 years.