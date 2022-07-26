Brazos County District Court Plea Agreements In Aggravated Sexual Assault And Aggravated Assault Cases

A Bryan man originally indicted on a charge of indecent sexual contact with a child was re-indicted in January for aggravated sexual assault of a child. Last week, 33 year old Bruno Alberto Lara and the Brazos County district attorney’s office reached a plea agreement on the assault that took place in February 2014, when the victim was under the age of 14. The punishment range for the felony crime is five years to life. The plea agreement, which can not be appealed, includes a 15 year prison sentence and requires Lara to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

A College Station man has admitted shooting his then girlfriend in the neck in January of last year while she was trying to leave him. As part of a plea agreement with the Brazos County district attorney’s office, 21 year old Tyreik Haynes received a 15 year prison term. Because the victim sustained minor injuries, Haynes was convicted of family violence aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which carries a maximum punishment of 20 years. He will have serve at least half of the sentence before becoming eligible for parole. Haynes has been in jail since October, after his bond was revoked because he kept contacting the victim.

News release from the Brazos County district attorney’s office about the disposition of charges against Tyreik Haynes:

On January 9, 2021, College Station Police responded to a call from the victim’s mother. The victim’s mother reported that her daughter was in the process of trying to leave the defendant, but that he had trapped her inside his apartment and would not let her go.

The victim’s mother believed that the defendant had a firearm and requested police assistance to help her daughter get out of the residence.

When police knocked on the door and announced their presence, they heard a gunshot from inside the residence. The police forced entry into the home and found the victim with a gunshot wound to her neck. As the police made entry, the defendant jumped out a second story window and fled the scene.

The defendant’s mother, who also lived at the residence with the defendant, reported to the police that the defendant had shot his girlfriend and then attempted to shoot himself. Miraculously, the victim suffered only minor injuries as a result of the gunshot.

College Station Police began searching the area for the defendant. Police located the defendant a short distance away and took him into custody. The defendant told police that he did not want the victim to leave him.

In October, Judge Kyle Hawthorne revoked the defendant’s bond after prosecutors presented evidence that the defendant violated his conditions of bond by repeatedly having contact with the victim of the offense. Since October, Judge Hawthorne has ordered that the defendant be held without bond pending trial.

The maximum sentence for Aggravated Assault is 20 years if the victim does not suffer serious bodily injury. Twenty years is also the maximum sentence for Attempted Murder.