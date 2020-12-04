Brazos County District Court Plea Agreements In A Bank Armed Robbery And An Apartment Burglary

The second of four Houston men arrested following the armed robbery of a College Station bank four and a half years ago has entered a plea agreement with the Brazos County district attorney’s office. 36 year old Deshaun Winbush was sentenced this week to 30 years for his part in the June, 2016 holdup at the former Commerce National Bank branch on University. Winbush admitted to acting as someone who wanted to open an account when one of his accomplices entered the bank with a gun. Winbush and 41 year old Damien Gore got away with an undisclosed amount of money. Gore, who entered a plea agreement in January 2019, was sentenced to 40 years. The accused getaway driver and a second lookout are awaiting trial.

Two of three Bryan men arrested on charges of breaking into a Bryan apartment in October of last year have entered plea agreements with the district attorney’s office. Punishment for 21 year old Keron Pennie and 22 year old Adam Ealoms Jr. includes six months in prison. If they complete what is called shock probation, then they will be released on regular probation for seven years. The third man who was arrested is awaiting trial in that case and three other unrelated cases from the last 18 months.