Brazos County District Court Jury Issues A Guilty Verdict In A 2018 Northgate District Stabbing

For more than four years, a suburban San Antonio man has been out of jail on bond following his arrest by College Station police for stabbing someone inside a Northgate bar.

A jury trial in Brazos County district court that started last week ended with 48 year old James Tomlin of Bulverde being convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On Wednesday, Tomlin and the district attorney’s office came to an agreement on punishment. A five year prison sentence includes Tomlin’s guilty plea for misdemeanor assault causing bodily injury that also took place inside the bar.

According to the March 2018 arrest report from College Station police, the stabbing victim said he was cut on top of his right forearm as he was trying to disarm Tomlin. That was after Tomlin hit another person inside the Backyard Bar.