Brazos County District Court Jury Convicts Iola Man Of Credit Card Abuse

News release from the Brazos County district attorney’s office:

Nicholas Bollin, 26, was convicted of four counts of credit card abuse by a Brazos County jury on Monday.

On Tuesday, Judge Kyle Hawthorne sentenced Bollin to 24 months in State Jail and a $5000 fine on each count. The 24 month sentence on each count is the maximum allowable

sentence under Texas law for these charges.

In June of 2022, Bollin stole a credit card from his then employer, Rock-Crete Foam Insulators. He then used the card at numerous businesses in Brazos and Grimes Counties before his employer discovered the card was missing. During his spending spree, Bollin charged more than $2,600 in merchandise on his employers credit card.

The four charges presented to the jury on Monday related to specific charges at Academy where Bollin purchased more than 1200 rounds of ammunition of various types, AR-15 magazines, and other parts for various firearms on four different days.

Bollin refused court appointed counsel and chose to represent himself. He also believes that U.S. and State laws do not apply to him.

The defendant’s behavior during the trial prompted Judge Hawthorne to threaten him with contempt of court when the defendant repeatedly refused to show the jury proper respect by standing when they entered the courtroom.

Assistant district attorney Jennifer Hebert issued the following statement: “Individuals like the defendant value their perceived individual rights above the rights of others. No person has the right to steal from their employer and anyone doing so in Brazos County will be prosecuted and sentenced accordingly.”