Brazos County District Court Jury Convicts Bryan Man Who Represented Himself On Criminal Charges

A Bryan man who represented himself at a Brazos County district court criminal trial this week was found guilty of striking three Brazos County detention officers in April of last year.

The jury that took 45 minutes to convict 41 year old Julian Dixon then took one hour to sentence him 18 years in prison.

Dixon awaits another trial on a charge of assaulting a police officer.

News release from the Brazos County district attorney’s office:

Julian Dixon, 41, was convicted of three counts of Assault of a Public Servant and sentenced to 18 years in prison by a jury in the 361st District Court.

On April 7, 2019, the defendant assaulted three Brazos County detention officers inside the Brazos County Jail. The detention officers were relocating the defendant to a different cell inside the jail when the defendant became enraged and assaulted the jailers by punching them with his fists.

The defendant was in jail for multiple felony charges, including Assault on a Peace Officer and Attempt-ed Taking of Weapon from a Peace Officer. These charges stemmed from the evening of April 6, 2019, when Bryan Police officers served an arrest warrant on the defendant for Terroristic Threat. The Terroristic Threat warrant was issued due to the defendant threatening to kill a Bryan man after a church service on Sunday, March 24, 2019.

On April 6, 2019, when Bryan Police officers attempted to serve the Terroristic Threat arrest warrant, the defendant resisted arrest and head-butted an officer while struggling over a knife in the defendant’s possession. The jury heard evidence of the Terroristic Threat, Assault on a Peace Officer, and Attempted Taking of a Weapon from a Peace Officer during the punishment phase of trial.

Additionally, in the punishment phase of trial, prosecutors presented evidence from March and April of 2005 when the defendant committed an Aggravated Robbery, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Evading in a Vehicle, and Assault on a Public Servant.

On March 10, 2005, the defendant approached a College Station ISD employee sitting in his van at a parking lot near Southwest Pkwy and Welch Ave. The defendant initiated a conversation with the victim then pulled out a knife and threatened him.

The victim was in fear for his life then saw the defendant stabbing his vehicle. The victim was able to leave in his van to a safe area and call 911. The defendant left the area, approached a young female Texas A&M student and robbed her of her car.

Then the defendant began a high-speed pursuit that last-ed 8 miles and ran through a school zone. The defend-ant stopped the stolen vehicle and continued fleeing on foot until officers were able to arrest him.

After the defendant was arrested and booked in jail, the defendant assaulted a detention officer inside the Brazos County Jail on April 1, 2005.