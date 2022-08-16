Brazos County District Court Jury Convicts And Judge Sentences A Bryan Man For Sexual Assault Of A Teenager

In June, a Brazos County district court jury found a Bryan man guilty of sexually assaulting a child for several years.

Last Friday, the trial judge sentenced 54 year old Roy Sanchez to 48 years in prison.

According to the district attorney’s office, the abuse began ten years ago when the victim was 14.

She reported the abuse five years ago.

A news release from the DA’s office quoted prosecutors who “commend the victim in this case for having the courage to come forward and tell others about the defendant’s crimes.”

The punishment took into account prior prison terms for possessing drugs, burglary o a building, DWI, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to online records, Sanchez has filed an appeal.

News release from the Brazos County district attorney’s office:

Roy Sanchez, 54, was sentenced to 48 years in prison for Sexual Assault of a Child.

In August 2017, the victim reported that the defendant began sexually abusing her in 2012. That abuse began when she was 14 and continued for several years.

At trial, the jury heard testimony from the victim about how Sanchez had become like a father figure to her, but did not recognize until she got older that he had been grooming her before the abuse began. The victim also recounted how the assaults occurred multiple times a week during those years of abuse.

The jury also heard testimony from an expert who specializes in child sexual abuse cases. She explained that it is not uncommon for child victims to not report abuse immediately.

One of the victim’s classmates testified that the victim had disclosed some details of the abuse to her. The classmate also told the jury she had personally witnessed Sanchez inappropriately touch the

victim.

In addition to the testimony of the victim, expert witness, and the victim’s classmate, the jury watched a recording of the victim confronting Sanchez about the abuse. During that confrontation, Sanchez told the victim that he wasn’t denying that he had sexually abused her.

During the punishment phase, Sanchez’ prior convictions for Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Burglary of a Building, and Driving While Intoxicated were presented to the court. Each one of those of convictions had resulted in prior prison sentences.

The victim testified during punishment that Sanchez had also involved her in transporting narcotics during the same time he was sexually abusing her. She also explained to the court how the abuse had made it difficult for her to form relationships and that she had struggled with suicide, but that she working towards becoming a trauma therapist so that she can help other victims of sexual abuse.

Sexual Assault of a Child is a second degree felony, but due to Sanchez’ criminal history the punishment range was increased.