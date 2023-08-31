Brazos County District Court Jury Convicts A Houston Man Of Two Counts Of Vehicular Manslaughter

A Brazos County district court jury rules that a father and daughter were struck and killed by a Houston man who was driving while looking at his phone.

Guilty of vehicular manslaughter, 38 year old Brandon Bowers was sentenced to five years for the deaths of Charles Swist of Bryan and Madora Swist of Houston.

In November of 2018, the victims were on the shoulder of Highway 6 near Santa’s Wonderland putting gas in the daughter’s S-U-V.

Prosecutors say the victims were struck by Bowers car that was traveling at highway speed.

Three sons who were inside their mother’s vehicle were not injured. At that time, their ages were 2, 6, and 10. Their current ages are 5, 10, and 14.

After Bowers was arrested in June of 2019, trial dates were set eight times before it started August 21.

One of the prosecutors says victim impact statements were given by Charles Swist’s wife and Madora Swist’s mother.

Bowers is in jail after being out on bond since his arrest. He has the option of appealing his conviction. An amount for an appeal bond has not been set.

News release from the Brazos County district attorney’s office.

On August 29, 2023, a Brazos County Jury sentenced Brandon Bowers, 38, of Houston, Texas to five years in prison for the manslaughter of Charles and Madora Swist. These charges were a result of distracted driving.

On the night of November 2, 2018, Madora Swist was on her way to Bryan to visit family with her three young sons. As she approached College Station, Madora

missed the exit for Millican to fill up with gasoline. She ran out of gas near Santa’s Wonderland in the Northbound lane of South Highway 6. As a result, she

pulled over to the side of the road, activated her hazard lights, and called her father, Charles Swist, for help.

Charles Swist responded to the side of South Highway 6 to help his daughter refill her gas tank. Charles pulled behind Madora, activated his hazard lights, and

used his headlights to illuminate Madora’s vehicle.

While filling the gas tank, Madora and Charles were struck and killed by the defendant.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. They interviewed the defendant, who admitted that he was looking at his phone and did not see the victims on the side of the road. The defendant also admitted that he had deleted Instagram before law enforcement arrived.

During the investigation, law enforcement seized and downloaded the defendant’s cell phone. Prosecutors presented evidence during trial that the download showed that the defendant watched and recorded videos, sent and read text messages on multiple platforms, and took screenshots prior to the crash.

Prosecutors also presented evidence that as a result of the Defendant being distracted on his phone, he crossed over the fog line and struck both vehicles and

both victims at highway speeds.

At the time of the crash, all three of Madora’s sons were inside her vehicle. They were not physically injured in the collision.

Assistant district attorneys Brian Baker and Jessica Escue issued the following statement: “Texting and making videos on your cell phone while driving is reckless, unacceptable and deadly. The jury sent a clear message that prison is the way this community will deal with those selfish acts.”