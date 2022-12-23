Brazos County District Court Jury Convicts A Bryan Man This Month For A 2014 Aggravated Sexual Assault Of A Child

A Brazos County district court jury earlier this month finds a Bryan man guilty of aggravated sexual assault of a child that happened in 2014.

After the jury spent less than one hour to convict 41 year old Jose Godoy Jr., that was followed by a plea agreement to decide punishment.

The district attorney’s office tells WTAW News that Godoy waived his right to appeal the jury’s decision as part of receiving a 35 year sentence.

The jury heard testimony from the victim and her sister of the abuse and two experts about the dynamics of disclosure in child abuse cases.

Godoy, who was indicted in January 2017, had eight trial dates before the pandemic and five trial dates during the pandemic.

Online court records show Godoy faces three more trials on misdemeanor charges in Brazos County.

And online jail records show Godoy has been booked 35 times since August 2000. He is also being held on Milam County charges of evading arrest and jumping bail.

News release from the Brazos County district attorney’s office:

Jose Godoy, Jr., of Bryan Texas was sentenced to 35 years in prison for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

In August 2015, twin sisters told a trusted family member that Godoy had sexually abused one of the sisters in the presence of the other sister. Both children were interviewed at Scott’s House as part of the resulting investigation by Child Protective Services and the Bryan Police Department. The victim of the abuse was not ready to detail the abuse during the interview, but her sister was able to disclose the abuse that she witnesses.

At trial both sisters testified about the drug use and domestic violence present in the home. While the victim still struggled to open up about the details of the abuse she had suffered, she was able to tell the jury about the abuse through writing and diagrams. the victim’s sister was again able to help give here a voice by describing the abuse to the jury.

The jury also heard testimony from two experts, who testified about the dynamics of disclosure in child abuse cases and the effects of domestic violence on the disclosure process. The jury learned that many times, children do not immediately disclose sexual abuse and that the presence of violence in the home can further delay their outcry. The experts explained that every victim reacts differently and some victims may never be ready to discuss the details of their abuse.

After the defendant was found guilty, Judge J.D. Langley sentenced the defendant to 35 years in prison. The jury deliberated for less than an our before returning a guilty verdict.

Assistant district attorneys Kristin Burns and Ryan Golden issued the following statement: “A Brazos County jury was moved to action by the bravery of children who were abused by someone who was supposed to protect them. Their courage in this case was essential to justice being done.”