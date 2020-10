Two children testifying at a Brazos County district court jury trial led to the conviction of a Bryan man.

31 year old Erik Garza was found guilty of indecency with a child by contact.

According to the district attorney’s office, the 14 year old victim and another child who witnessed Garza abusing the victim both took the stand.

The trial judge sentenced Garza to 30 years in prison. Half the time has to be served before he becomes eligible for parole.