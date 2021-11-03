Brazos County District Court Jury Conviction And Sentence For Crimes Against A Two Month Old And The Baby’s Mother

A Brazos County district court convicted then sentenced an Oklahoma City man for strangling then sexually assaulting a two month old child and strangling the baby’s mother.

The jury gave 29 year old Justin Tucker eight years in prison for the crimes that took place in College Station in July of 2018.

According to the district attorney’s office, the woman ended a relationship with Tucker and she was moving out of the house they shared when she and the infant were attacked.

Jurors also heard from two other women about how they were attacked in 2012 and 2019.

News release from the Brazos County district attorney’s office:

Monday, November 1st, a Brazos County jury sentenced Justin Tucker to 8 years in prison, after finding him guilty of Sexual Assault and Assault Family Violence Strangulation.

After the Defendant and the Victim had been dating for nearly a year, the victim ended the relationship and moved out of the residence they shared, taking their two month old son with her.

On July 16, 2018, the victim went back to the residence so that Tucker could see his son. While there, Tucker proceeded to strangle and sexually assault the victim, paying little if any attention to his crying child.

After arriving at the house, the victim set her son’s car seat down on the bed and went into the adjoining bathroom. Tucker followed her and proceeded to tell her, “you’re going to give me what you owe me.”

When she told him, “no,” he became violent and strangled the victim over the bathtub. A struggle ensued, with the defendant refusing to take no for an answer. Using threats and violence to overwhelm the victim.

During the trial, the victim testified that this was one of many violent encounters she had with Tucker. The jury also heard from two additional victims—one from 2012, and another from 2019. One victim described how Tucker used to force himself on her sexually in her grandmother’s shed. The other described how Tucker strangled her when they were dating.

This case was investigated by officers and detectives from the College Station Police Department and the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office.