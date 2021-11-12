A Brazos County district court jury trial was on hold for a week so prosecutors and law enforcement could find three witnesses who refused to testify.

After two adults were taken to jail and a juvenile was ordered to wear an ankle monitor to monitor their whereabouts, the jury heard about the stabbing death of a Bryan man in July of 2019.

The jury convicted 43 year old Deryl Jackson, Jr. of manslaughter in the death of his brother in law, Jevelle Kinney.

The jury sentenced Jackson to 60 years in prison.

Assistant Brazos County district attorney Jessica Escue says the trial judge issued arrest warrants.

Prosecutors and law enforcement also had to get a search warrant to enter the home of one of the adults. When that woman taken into custody, a juvenile voluntarily appeared before the judge.

A second woman was not found until after the trial began.

Escue says both women remained in jail until after the trial finished.

Escue also says whether either woman faces additional consequences for failing to appear remains under investigation.

Click below for comments from Jessica Escue, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Listen to “A Brazos County district court criminal trial was delayed after witnesses refused to testify” on Spreaker.

News release from the Brazos County district attorney’s office:

Deryl Jackson, Jr. was sentenced to 60 years in prison by the 85th District Court Jury for the offense of Manslaughter. Jackson was convicted by the jury on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On July 5, 2019 Bryan Police were dispatched to the home of Jackson’s mother upon reports of a stabbing. Police found the victim, Jevelle Kinney, with two knife wounds to the chest. Witnesses told police that the victim, the defendant’s brother-in-law, was high on PCP and causing a disturbance by yelling and banging on vehicles.

One of the defendant’s sisters called the defendant to come over to the house to take their brother-in-law away from the house. Witnesses stated that when the defendant arrived, he became enraged at the victim, grabbed a knife from the kitchen, and chased him down the street. When the defendant caught the victim, he stabbed him in the chest. The defendant then fled the scene with another family member prior to police arriving.

Jury selection was held on October 25, 2021, but the start of testimony was delayed until Monday, as multiple eyewitnesses — who were related to the defendant — disregarded their subpoenas to appear for court. After they failed to appear, Judge Hawthorne issued warrants for the arrest of the witnesses after they failed to appear to testify.

The Bryan Police Department, The Texas Department of Public Safety, Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Harris County District Attorney’s Office, and Brazos County District Attorney’s Office worked together to arrest the witnesses and enforce the court’s subpoena.

During punishment, the jury heard testimony that the defendant had previously been sentenced to prison for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Possession with Intent to Deliver PCP, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Possession with Intent to Deliver cocaine. Prosecutors also presented evidence that the defendant had previously stabbed another victim in an argument and shot a third victim.

This case was investigated by the Bryan Police Department.