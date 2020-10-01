Brazos County District Court Criminal Cases Include Two Plea Agreements And A Bond Revocation

One of three people arrested last January following the theft of more than $2,000 dollars of merchandise from the Victoria Secret’s store at Post Oak Mall last January has entered a plea agreement with the Brazos County district attorney’s office. 42 year old Michael Kennedy of Bryan was sentenced to four years in prison for the theft and for a separate case of possessing a controlled substance. Out on bond while awaiting trials on charges for their part in taking 144 panties, 26 bras, and other merchandise are 28 year old Amber Prado of College Station and 44 year old Rachel Prado of Bryan.

A Hearne man appearing in Brazos County district court Monday on five cases reached a plea agreement with the district attorney’s office. 37 year old Benny Jackson received a 17 year prison sentence for throwing away a baggie containing methamphetamine during a traffic stop in August of last year. The punishment also took into account two assaults against the same victim last year, violating a protection order, and two misdemeanor cases.

A suburban Houston man accused of a Brazos County robbery the day after Christmas last year returned to jail this week. That’s after the district attorney’s office got a judge to revoke bond. According to court documents, 26 year old Terry Simmons of Spring was arrested in Galveston County earlier this year on a theft charge and failed to submit to drug testing three times.