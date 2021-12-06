Brazos County District Attorney’s Office Hosting 19th Annual Tree Of Angels Ceremony Tuesday Night

The annual observance by the Brazos County district attorney’s office to recognize victims of violent crimes and their families and friends returns to an in-person event.

News release from the Brazos County district attorney’s office:

In 2002, The Tree of Angels was first started in Brazos County after People Against Violent Crime initiated it in Austin, Texas in the early 1990s. The Tree of Angels ceremony recognizes that the holiday season is a difficult time for victims and their families. This special event honors families and friends who have lost a loved one to violent crime by making it possible for them to bring an Angel Ornament to place on a special Christmas tree in remembrance of their loved one.

This ceremony is a reverent forum for the community to join together in remembrance and support of victims of violent crime. Since its inception, the Tree of Angels has become a memorable tradition observed throughout Texas communities. This will be the Nineteenth Annual Tree of Angels Ceremony in Brazos County.

According to victim witness coordinator Melissa Carter, “Losing a loved one to crime is a horrific reality that many in our community have experienced. This loss can be especially felt during the holiday season, as many of their most fond traditions now have a missing piece. This ceremony helps comfort these families, while honoring and remembering their loved ones. Their memory and impact will be forever honored in our hearts and on our tree.”