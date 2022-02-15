Brazos County Deputy Constable’s Knowledge Of Welding Aids In Drug Arrest

A Brazos County deputy constable who happens to know a little about welding quizzed a Houston man who was stopped for speeding Sunday night on Highway 6 south of College Station.

The precinct three deputy wrote in his arrest report that he detected deception in the driver’s answers about his welding experience and as to why he had $9,000 dollars in his pickup.

After the deputy got permission to search inside the truck, he found what tested to be methamphetamine that was ground into the carpet.

That led to the arrest of the driver on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

21 year old Carlos Banegas is our of jail after posting a $6,000 dollar bond.