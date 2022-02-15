Brazos County Deputy Constable’s Knowledge Of Welding Aids In Drug Arrest

February 15, 2022 Bill Oliver
Photo of Carlos Banegas from https://jailsearch.brazoscountytx.gov/JailSearch/default.aspx
A Brazos County deputy constable who happens to know a little about welding quizzed a Houston man who was stopped for speeding Sunday night on Highway 6 south of College Station.

The precinct three deputy wrote in his arrest report that he detected deception in the driver’s answers about his welding experience and as to why he had $9,000 dollars in his pickup.

After the deputy got permission to search inside the truck, he found what tested to be methamphetamine that was ground into the carpet.

That led to the arrest of the driver on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

21 year old Carlos Banegas is our of jail after posting a $6,000 dollar bond.

Screen shots from the probable cause statement detailing the interaction between a Brazos County precinct three deputy constable and Carlos Banegas.
