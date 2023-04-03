Brazos County Democratic Party Names A New Chairman

There is a new chairman of the Brazos County Democratic Party.

Thomas Cavaness has spent the last 15 years working as a professional campaign staffer for Democratic Party candidates in Texas, Colorado, and Maine.

Most recently, Cavaness managed the campaign of Bryan CPA Janet Dudding for state comptroller.

News release from the Brazos County Democratic Party

The Texas State Democratic Party and The Brazos County Democratic Party is thrilled to announce the election of the new Chair of the Brazos County Democratic Party, Thomas Cavaness. Brazos County is a member of Senate District 5 along with eleven other counties.

For the past fifteen years, Thomas Cavaness has been a professional campaign staffer for Democratic candidates in Texas, Colorado, and Maine. Cavaness is a small business owner and a Texas Army National Guard veteran. He lives in Bryan, Texas with his dog Olive and his cat Georgie.

Cavaness began working in politics in 2008 while attending Johnson & Wales University in Denver. During that campaign, he was a Field Organizer for Jared Polis’ primary election for Congress. He also founded the Student Political Association at JWU.

Cavaness served in the Texas Army National Guard as an Avionics and Radio Equipment Repairer from 2010-2016. He was deployed to Kuwait, as part of Operation Enduring Freedom during 2013.

In 2014, He worked in Boulder, CO as a Field Organizer for Congressman Jared Polis and Senator Mark Udall. In 2016, he served as a Regional Field Organizer for Hillary Clinton in Bangor, Maine.

In 2017, Congressman Polis was running for Governor of Colorado and asked Cavaness to work on his campaign, managing the Colorado Springs campaign office. Cavaness served as Regional Field Director through the 2018 election.

In 2019, Cavaness served as Field Director for Stephany Rose Spaulding’s U.S. Senate campaign in Colorado before going on to serve as Campaign Manager for Jillian Freeland’s campaign for Congress in Colorado Springs. He helped guide the Freeland campaign to winning the primary election and winning more votes than any Democrat in CO-5 for at least 12 years prior and successfully led the campaign through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most recently, Cavaness served here in Texas as Campaign Manager for Janet Dudding’s statewide campaign for Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts.

Cavaness has extensive background in recruiting, training, managing, and retaining volunteers over the past 15 years. He has worked hand-in-hand with county and state parties, including the Texas Democratic Party and various county parties in Texas. He has advised and volunteered for many local candidates including Judy LeUnes and others. He has worked closely with local groups like the Texas Aggie Democrats and BCS Young Democrats.