Brazos County Crime Stoppers Looking For Navasota Man

Brazos County Crime Stoppers is asking for your assistance in finding a Navasota man.

According to the Crime Stoppers news release, Jesse Cantu is wanted by multiple agencies in multiple counties on undisclosed charges.

According to online Brazos County court records, Cantu is awaiting trial on an evading arrest charge in April of 2021 and a trial on felony and misdemeanor drug charges from March of 2020.

Crime Stoppers believes Cantu may be staying in Bryan or Millican and might be driving a 2003 gold GMC Sierra pickup with the Texas license plate of JLV1658.

Anyone with information is asked to call 979-775-TIPS (8477), submit a web tip at brazoscountycrimestoppers.org, or by downloading the P3 APP by searching “P3 TIPS” in the Apple Store or Google Play.