Brazos County Crime Stoppers Announces New Reward Program And A New Vehicle

This story was produced by WTAW News intern Ian Curtis.

Brazos County Crime Stoppers starts a new rewards program targeting local narcotics and human trafficking efforts.

Program coordinator Rob Santarsiero says they will pay for both arrests made and stashes found.

Tipsters can remain completely anonymous and are still eligible for the full reward.

Crime Stoppers has also acquired a new vehicle, which Santarsiero says it will make appearances at community events.

