Brazos County Committee Presents Voting Center Location Recommendations

Brazos County Commissioners held a special workshop session this week to hear from the vote center review committee about voting center location recommendations.

Trudy Hancock, Elections Administrator, says the public was invited to comment.

“There was some input from the public, mostly about the MSC location,” says Hancock.

Hancock says the committee recommended the Memorial Student Center be both an election day and early voting location. There are 24 locations total, including one new location.

“Justice of the Peace Precinct 1. With the adding of that, that put us in compliance with having an equal number of locations in each commissioner district,” says Hancock.

Other changes include the voting center formerly located at Millican Community Center moving to the South Brazos County ESD #1 and the center formerly located at the Bryan Ballroom moving to the Ben Milam Elementary Building.

Hancock expects the commissioners to approve the voting center location recommendations during their first meeting after the July 4th holiday.

