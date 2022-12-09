Brazos County Commissioners Will Hold A Workshop To Decide How To Appoint A Committee Regarding A Criminal Court For Veterans

For at least five years, Brazos County commissioners have been discussing whether to create a special court for veterans that could lead to the dismissal of criminal charges.

During the December 6 commission meeting, there was a 3-2 vote against forming a committee made up of two commissioners, the county attorney, a local veteran, and the commission’s general counsel.

Later in the meeting, commissioners decided to hold a workshop about the composition of the committee.

The commission’s general counsel, Bruce Erratt, asked to be considered an ex-officio member and not a voting member of the committee in order to provide legal advice when requested.

Tiffany Love of the Veterans Administration office in Waco, who has helped establish veterans courts in other counties, said among those who should be at the table are a judge to oversee a veterans court, the district attorney, and a representative of the probation office.

Three veterans wanted commissioners to accelerate the process of establishing a veterans court.

Supporters also told commissioners that the county’s veterans service officer is opposed to the proposal.

