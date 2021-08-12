Brazos County Commissioners Unveil Proposed Fiscal Year 2022 Budget

Brazos County’s proposed fiscal year 2022 budget was unveiled at this week’s county commission meeting. After nearly two months of budget workshops, the only reaction from commissioners on Tuesday was thanking employees who put the proposal together.

A cover letter from county judge Duane Peters that’s part of the 218 page budget document states in part that the $18 million dollar increase in general fund spending was due to increased needs during the pandemic.

The proposed budget also includes adding 21 positions and eliminating seven. That would bring next year’s proposed county workforce to 964. That is an increase of 136 from nine years ago.

Among the proposed additions presented by budget officer Irene Jett is another clerk in the tax assessor-collector’s office, the Brazos County Expo adding a second senior manager and four part time attendants, and someone to scan district court files so that the gym can reopen in the county’s administration building, which is a former church.

The county’s proposed property tax rate would drop 15-hundredths of one cent.

Public hearings on the proposed county budget and tax rate will be held the afternoon of August 31st.

