Brazos County Commissioners To Consider Widening Greens Prairie Road

Brazos County commissioners are talking about widening the portion of Greens Prairie Road that is between two expanded sections in the city of College Station.

On Tuesday during a workshop on another topic, county auditor Katie Conner announced holding a workshop on capital projects next Monday (April 4).

During the same discussion, commissioners brought up widening the county portion of Greens Prairie…something that was requested during the public comment portion of a recent meeting.

Commissioner Nancy Berry told commissioner Russ Ford that the possible funding sources for the unbudgeted widening could be similar to the county’s purchase of the former Bryan ISD administration building.

Monday’s workshop starts at 1:30 in the commission’s meeting room.

Click below for comments from the Brazos County commission workshop meeting on March 31, 2022: