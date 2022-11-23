Brazos County Commissioners Thanks A Bryan Woman For Her Long Running Thanksgiving Volunteer Work

Brazos County commissioners give a shoutout at the end of Tuesday’s meeting to the woman who has for more than 30 years prepared a Thanksgiving meal for hundreds of people and at no charge.

Irma Cauley and Nancy Berry thanked Gloria Kennard for her service.

Berry said more than 700 meals were served last year and more are expected this year.

Cauley suggested giving Kennard monetary donations to help her offset expenses for future Thanksgiving meals.

The meals are served at Bryan’s Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

Click below for comments from Irma Cauley and Nancy Berry during the November 22, 2022 Brazos County commission meeting.