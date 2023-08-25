Brazos County Commissioners Take Next Steps Towards Improving I & GN Road South Of Greens Prairie Road

Brazos County commissioners take the next step towards rebuilding another portion of I & GN road south of College Station.

Commissioners on Tuesday approved soliciting bids and naming the committee that will review the bids.

County engineer Parthana Banerji tells WTAW News that this involves the section of I & GN road from Greens Prairie to Saddle Creek Drive. In addition to rebuilding approximately 7,263 feet of roadway, there will be new crossing culverts including headwalls. The project also includes more than one mile (5,686 feet) of a 12 inch waterline.

The county’s road and bridge operations manager, Fred Paine, says the project will “soften” what are currently 90 degree curves and add a two foot shoulder.

While the construction time is part of the bid, Paine says work could start this winter.

Precinct one county commissioner Steve Aldrich, who represents the district where the project will be done, responded after Tuesday’s unanimous votes, “please forgive me for not doing a happy dance but I feel like it.”

The project followed requests from property owners along the route last summer.

