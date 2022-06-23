Brazos County Commissioners Table Burn Ban For A Week

The Brazos County commission voted four to one at their June 21 meeting to wait at least until June 28 before implementing a burn ban outside of city limits.

County judge Duane Peters, who voted to table, said rural fire chiefs in Brazos County were split about the ban.

Commissioner Russ Ford, who voted to table, asked citizens outside of city limits to “be diligent and to be very very careful during this time” of dry weather.

Commissioner Steve Aldrich voted against the delay because a ban was supported by the chief of the South Brazos County volunteer fire department, which is located in Aldrich’s precinct.

As of June 23, the Texas A&M Forest service burn ban map shows bans in Burleson, Milam, Madison, Grimes, Waller, and Walker counties.

Click below for comments from the June 21, 2022 Brazos County commission meeting.

Listen to “Brazos County commissioners table consideration of a burn ban for outside city limits” on Spreaker.