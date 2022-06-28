Brazos County Commissioners Table Action On Setting Locations And Times For Early Voting For November’s General Election

Brazos County commissioners are trying to figure out for this November’s general election, where early voting will take place and what times early voting will be scheduled.

After more than one hour of comments on Tuesday from commissioners, the elections administrator, the chairs of the Brazos County Republican and Democratic parties, and citizens, commissioners decided to bring this back next Tuesday.

The delay applies to the two weeks of early voting. Commissioners without discussion passed election day voting center locations and times.

County judge Duane Peters did not convince the rest of the commissioners court to accept early voting locations and times as recommended by the elections administrator. Peters said making changes to what was recommended “to me, it looks like a wreck fixin’ to happen.”

Commissioner Russ Ford continued to push for an early voting center at Zion Lutheran Church in Kurten, he also called for a voting center in south Brazos County, and he supported voting centers at a church in the Castle Heights neighborhood of east Bryan and Texas A&M’s memorial student center (MSC).

The proposal given to commissioners moved the MSC to College Station city hall as one of five voting centers during the early voting period.

Commissioner Irma Cauley continued her push to have early voting hours extend into the evening for both weeks of the early voting period.

Elections administrator Trudy Hancock repeated comments from past meetings about current difficulty in recruiting election workers, and how that would be aggravated by adding four more voting centers and extending hours during the early voting period.

Hancock also brought up notifying the cities of College Station and Bryan and the College Station, Bryan, and Navasota school districts, which share in the cost.

Click HERE for the list of proposed early voting locations for the November 2022 general election.

Click HERE for the list of proposed election day locations for the November 2022 general election.

Click below for comments from the June 28, 2022 Brazos County commission meeting:

Listen to “Brazos County commissioners table action on setting locations and times for early voting for the November general election” on Spreaker.