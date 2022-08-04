Brazos County Commissioners Support Asking Voters For A $100 Million Bond Issue For Roads

Brazos County commissioners are told if voters approve a $100 million dollar bond issue in this November’s election, that could leverage $740 million in state money.

Commissioners will vote August 16 to place the proposal on the November ballot, as well as asking voters to increase vehicle registration fees ten dollars a year to provide another funding source for local transportation projects.

Click HERE to read and download the proposed Brazos County ballot questions.

The commission’s consultant, John Polster, said if Brazos County is ready with local matching money and construction plans, the Texas department of transportation will move funding from other areas of the state that are not prepared.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from John Polster during the July 28, 2022 county commission workshop.

The proposed election order states that the bond issue would not increase the county’s property tax rate. If approved, the money would be applied towards eight projects.

Among them, are the proposed interchange at Wellborn and George Bush, widening Harvey Mitchell north of Easterwood Airport, improving the interchange of Highways 21 and 47 by the RELLIS campus, widening Harvey Road from the freeway to Boonville Road, widening Leonard Road west of Harvey Mitchell, improving Fitch from Arrington to the freeway, and the proposed an eastside loop from Fitch to Highway 6 in north Bryan, and budgeting $20 million dollars to improve to county roads.

Click HERE to read and download the Brazos County commission list of possible projects if voters approve a $100 million dollar bond issue in November’s general election.

Click below to hear comments from the July 28, 2022 Brazos County commission workshop meeting.

Listen to “Brazos County commissioners will be asking voters to approve a $100 million dollar bond issue for highway projects” on Spreaker.