Brazos County Commissioners Still Studying What To Do With The Former Bryan ISD Administration Building

In November 2021, the Brazos County commission purchased the former Bryan ISD administration building across Texas Avenue from the courthouse.

At that time, the building was supposed to be home of the adult probation office and the new public defender’s office.

In December 2022, the commission approved spending $72,000 dollars on a feasibility study for what was originally a bank building.

And at the commission’s August 22, 2023 meeting, the commission approved spending another $7,000 dollars with the study consultant.

Brazos County purchasing agent Charles Wendt said “we have gone through several iterations of departments, trying to see what is going to fit the best at BISD, and we have struck out so far.”

Wendt also said “we have already far exceeded what I can reasonably ask of the architect firm to go through” related to the original contract.

Spending the additional money, according to Wendt, “we think we have a formula that may work right now. And so the architect is working on that iteration. Hopefully it’s the final one. We believe that (we have) strong feelings that it will work.”

