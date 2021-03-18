Brazos County Commissioners Spend More Money For Repairs From February’s Winter Storm

The cost for repairing two Brazos County buildings that sustained water damage from last month’s winter storms more than doubled from original estimates.

County commissioners on Tuesday approved county judge Duane Peters request to move $513,901 dollars out of contingency funds for repairs at four locations.

The original amount of the budget amendment was $275,001 dollars.

The estimate to repair the J-P three and juvenile detention buildings went from $148,000 to $387,000 dollars.

The commission’s budget amendment also included $100,000 dollars in repairs at the Brazos County Expo and $26,000 at the precinct three constable’s office.

Click below for comments from Duane Peters during the March 16, 2021 Brazos County commission meeting.