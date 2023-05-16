Brazos County Commissioners Show No Opposition To Switching A New Road And Bridge Building To A Renovation Project

Brazos County commissioners show no opposition to do a $3 million dollar renovation of the county’s road and bridge department building instead of a $6 million replacement.

During the commission meeting on May 2, county purchasing agent Charles Wendt, presented a timeline that starts with renovating the former extension office to house road and bridge employees while their building is modified.

Once the design is completed, Wendt says it will take three to four months to renovate the former extension office, then six to eight months to update the road and bridge building.

Wendt said how the former extension office building will be used after road and bridge employees return to their building is up to the county commission.

The two buildings are located on Highway 21 west of the sheriff’s office.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the May 2, 2023 Brazos County commission meeting.

Click below to hear comments from Charles Wendt from the May 2, 2023 Brazos County commission meeting.