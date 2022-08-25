Brazos County Commissioners Set A Proposed FY 23 Property Tax Rate On A 3-2 Vote

A split Brazos County commission decided on a proposed property tax rate reduction of one cent in next year’s budget.

County judge Duane Peters, who was part of the three to two majority, stated more money was needed to address projects that have been delayed due the pandemic.

Commissioners Russ Ford and Steve Aldrich wanted a lower rate. Aldrich said Brazos County taxpayers will pay $7 million dollars more than needed to execute next year’s budget.

Irma Cauley and Nancy Berry joined Peters in approving the tax rate.

After the vote, Cauley attempted to respond to Aldrich. Cauley was interrupted by Aldrich, who in turn was interrupted by Peters as the county judge introduced the next agenda item.

Public hearings for next year’s county budget and tax rate were scheduled for the morning of September 6, which is the day after Labor Day.

The tax rate can still be lowered but it can not be raised.

The commission majority approved a proposed rate of 48.35 cents for the 2023 fiscal year.

Brazos County’s no new revenue tax rate for the 2023 fiscal year is 42.9411 cents.

Brazos County’s 2022 fiscal year property tax rate is 49.35 cents.

Click below for comments from the August 23, 2022 Brazos County commission meeting.

